Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.58) to €2.60 ($2.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.90) to €3.00 ($3.23) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.47) to €2.50 ($2.69) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.31) to €2.40 ($2.58) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.15) to €2.20 ($2.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.46.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

