Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Director Kevin D. Barber Acquires 5,000 Shares

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) Director Kevin D. Barber acquired 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intevac stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Intevac by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 362,884 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 1,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intevac by 887.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 59,973 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Partner Cap Sec raised shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

