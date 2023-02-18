Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.06

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.06 and traded as high as $20.40. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 659,771 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 19,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

