Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 15,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,049,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,153. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

