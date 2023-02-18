Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 15,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,049,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,153. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
