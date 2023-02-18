Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,138,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 191,580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $151.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

