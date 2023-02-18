Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.56 and last traded at $89.18. Approximately 295,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.92.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.