Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 645.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 120,011 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.