Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Holdings Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 424,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

