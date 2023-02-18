Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as low as C$0.90. Invesque shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 6,967 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Invesque from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$50.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

