Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

DDD stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,219.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 251.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

