InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

