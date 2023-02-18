IOTA Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. IOTA has a market cap of $691.49 million and $12.04 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.