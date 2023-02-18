IOTA Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. IOTA has a market cap of $691.49 million and $12.04 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002281 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015093 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000138 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
