iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of STIP opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.