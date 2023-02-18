iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $825,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,280,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,747,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,148,000 after buying an additional 1,173,233 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $110.57 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $143.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average of $112.18.

