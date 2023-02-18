iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.29.

