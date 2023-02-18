iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWF opened at $235.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.