iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,026,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,244,000 after buying an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,095,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 315,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $129.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

