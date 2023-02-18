Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Isoray shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 254,795 shares trading hands.

Isoray Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Isoray

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Isoray stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,147,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Isoray as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

