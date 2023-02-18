Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1,120.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 209,374 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX opened at $31.21 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

