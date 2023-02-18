Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 171,779 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,779 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 3,000 ($36.42) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.52) to GBX 2,987 ($36.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,528.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

