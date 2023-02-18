Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 302.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405,077 shares during the period. Cosan makes up 1.0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.49% of Cosan worth $24,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cosan by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Cosan by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan Price Performance

Cosan stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Cosan S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

