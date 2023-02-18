Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,074 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $31,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 46,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 198,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.4% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 153,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

