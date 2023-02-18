Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160,334 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.