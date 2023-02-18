Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $52.52 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,558,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,345,031 shares during the quarter. Ambev comprises about 2.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $52,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,818,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 159,026 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,292,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 26,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,182,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 460,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 92.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 51,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

