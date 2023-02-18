Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 159,915 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,915 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of Alcoa worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after buying an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Alcoa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,026,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $318,670,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after buying an additional 276,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Alcoa by 88.0% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,037,000 after buying an additional 729,299 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

NYSE AA opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

