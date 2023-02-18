Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 2,799,033 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,799,033 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of CEMEX worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.0% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 259,849 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 35,265,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 13.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 72.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CX. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

NYSE CX opened at $5.14 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

