Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

