J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,919. The firm has a market cap of $293.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. J.Jill has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $30.36.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 203.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael Rahamim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $541,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in J.Jill by 933.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

