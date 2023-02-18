JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $329.24 million and approximately $57.00 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,899,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
