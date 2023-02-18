JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Shares Sold by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP cut its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,928 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCNE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 397.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 397,220 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,423,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 130.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 427,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 241,930 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 40,358.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 125,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the third quarter worth $975,000.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ HCNE opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

