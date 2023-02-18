Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TWAPF opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $24.35.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Towa Pharmaceutical (TWAPF)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.