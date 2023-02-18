Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TWAPF opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

