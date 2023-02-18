Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 84,303 Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.98 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Superior Drilling Products

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SDPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

