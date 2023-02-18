Jennifer Rock Sells 2,150 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,509.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $63.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

