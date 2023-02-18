Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $52,647.36 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00043996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029025 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001719 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00215674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,707.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01014242 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $53,008.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

