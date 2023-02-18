Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $728.50

Shares of Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($8.84) and traded as high as GBX 765 ($9.29). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($8.84), with a volume of 311,914 shares trading hands.

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 728.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 728.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Jet2 plc (DTG.L)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

