Jillian B. Thomsen Sells 10,267 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 142,150 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

