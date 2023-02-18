Jing Nealis Sells 10,795 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $35,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,445,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SES AI alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jing Nealis sold 12,875 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $45,577.50.

On Monday, December 19th, Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $61,586.45.

SES AI Stock Performance

NYSE:SES opened at $3.34 on Friday. SES AI Co. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SES. Cowen began coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SES AI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SES AI by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SES AI

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.