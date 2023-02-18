Jing Nealis Sells 10,795 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $35,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,445,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Jing Nealis sold 12,875 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $45,577.50.
  • On Monday, December 19th, Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $61,586.45.

SES AI Stock Performance

NYSE:SES opened at $3.34 on Friday. SES AI Co. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SES. Cowen began coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SES AI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SES AI by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SES AI

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.