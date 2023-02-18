JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.55 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.55 ($1.67) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Air France-KLM stock opened at €1.76 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($15.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €1.41.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

