Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY) Trading Up 28.8%

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 28.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.00. 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$12.42.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Jyske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Jyske Bank A/S Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.69.

Jyske Bank A/S Company Profile

Jyske Bank A/S provides various financial solutions in Denmark and Germany. It operates through Banking Activities, Mortgage Activities, and Leasing Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment provides advisory services relating to traditional financial solutions for personal and personal banking, and corporate clients; and trading and investment services, including trading in interest rate products, currencies, equities, commodities, and derivatives for corporate and institutional clients.

