Kava Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $382.05 million and $17.58 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00003735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00080104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00057941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00028953 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001114 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,706,206 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

