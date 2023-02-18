Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,757,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $22,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

KYN stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.