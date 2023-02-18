KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. KBR updated its FY23 guidance to $2.76-2.96 EPS.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at KBR

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in KBR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in KBR by 9.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in KBR by 2.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KBR by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

