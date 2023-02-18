KeyCorp Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $244.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $237.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.82.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.0 %

ADSK stock opened at $219.98 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.09 and its 200-day moving average is $204.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

