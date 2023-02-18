Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Trading Down 4.3%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 41,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 214,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

