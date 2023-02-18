KickToken Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $200,021.74 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. KickToken has a total market cap of $861,754.75 and approximately $200,021.74 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00044118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029002 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00215921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,724.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,186,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,186,031 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,200,073.99065335. The last known price of KickToken is 0.007131 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $187,840.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.