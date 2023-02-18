Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,987 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.19% of Kimberly-Clark worth $71,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

KMB stock opened at $127.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

