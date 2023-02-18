Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,690,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 17,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KIM opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 30,188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.