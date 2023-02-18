Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New $6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.35.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 325,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 410,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

