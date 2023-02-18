Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Shares Down 4%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,246,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,579,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiromic BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

Featured Articles

