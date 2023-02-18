Kistos (LON:KIST) Shares Down 0.3%

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 345 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.22). Approximately 94,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 225,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Kistos from GBX 670 ($8.13) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Kistos alerts:

Kistos Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 400.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 452.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of £289.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.